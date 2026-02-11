Sign up
Previous
267 / 365
afternoon snack …
…from Bob for Chilli, one of two resident goats at the garden centre
11th February 2026
11th Feb 26
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings.
Tags
bob
,
chilli
,
treat
,
goats
,
centre’
,
‘garden
