Previous
photographing the photographer by quietpurplehaze21
268 / 365

photographing the photographer

Here comes the SUN, courtesy of Helios, a touring exhibition by the artist Luke Jerram, currently installed in Winchester Cathedral.
12th February 2026 12th Feb 26

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
73% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne ace
A great capture.
February 12th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact