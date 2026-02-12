Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
268 / 365
photographing the photographer
Here comes the SUN, courtesy of Helios, a touring exhibition by the artist Luke Jerram, currently installed in Winchester Cathedral.
12th February 2026
12th Feb 26
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
272
photos
32
followers
31
following
73% complete
View this month »
261
262
263
264
265
266
267
268
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
11th February 2026 12:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sun
,
photographer
,
helios
,
cathedral’
,
‘luke
,
jerram’
,
‘winchester
Dianne
ace
A great capture.
February 12th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close