277 / 365
mature cheddar and potato soup…
…with a garnish of bacon bits and chives at Salt Café
21st February 2026
21st Feb 26
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
7
2
365
iPhone 12 mini
19th February 2026 2:40pm
Tags
soup
,
potato
,
cheddar
,
‘salt
,
cafe’
Babs
ace
Sounds delicious. Hope it is as tasty as it looks.
February 21st, 2026
Beverley
ace
Beautiful presentation…. I like eating pretty food.
February 21st, 2026
