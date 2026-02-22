Previous
the path to the water meadows by quietpurplehaze21
278 / 365

the path to the water meadows

You can see that the entrance to the Hospital of St Cross and Almshouse of Noble Poverty is just on the right.

The path beyond the gate leads round to the the water meadows and on to a possible meeting with some British White Cattle who graze there.

St Catherine's Hill is in the far distance.
Hazel

@quietpurplehaze21
Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings.
