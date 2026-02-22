Sign up
Previous
278 / 365
the path to the water meadows
You can see that the entrance to the Hospital of St Cross and Almshouse of Noble Poverty is just on the right.
The path beyond the gate leads round to the the water meadows and on to a possible meeting with some British White Cattle who graze there.
St Catherine's Hill is in the far distance.
22nd February 2026
22nd Feb 26
0
0
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
284
photos
32
followers
29
following
76% complete
View this month »
271
272
273
274
275
276
277
278
Latest from all albums
272
273
274
275
276
6
277
278
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
entrance
,
st cross
,
water meadows
,
st catherine's hill
