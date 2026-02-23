Previous
the old kitchen by quietpurplehaze21
the old kitchen

Part of the building at the Hospital of St Cross and Almshouse of Noble Poverty is kept as it would have been in medieval times.

I like to imagine somebody cooking on the old range!
Hazel

nice shot at an interesting museum
February 23rd, 2026  
