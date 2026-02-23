Sign up
Previous
279 / 365
the old kitchen
Part of the building at the Hospital of St Cross and Almshouse of Noble Poverty is kept as it would have been in medieval times.
I like to imagine somebody cooking on the old range!
23rd February 2026
23rd Feb 26
1
0
Tags
kitchen
,
range
,
st cross
Brigette
ace
nice shot at an interesting museum
February 23rd, 2026
