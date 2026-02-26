Previous
magnolia tree by quietpurplehaze21
282 / 365

magnolia tree

Yesterday I had a visit to the Master's Garden at St Cross. I found the white magnolia tree in full early bloom even shedding some of its flower petals on the ground.

And the sun shone and gave nice reflections of the wall and the tree in the pond.

See a close-up of the blossom in my second album today.
26th February 2026 26th Feb 26

Hazel

Anne ace
What a peaceful scene, great capture
February 26th, 2026  
Babs ace
What a peaceful place.
February 26th, 2026  
