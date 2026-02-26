Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
282 / 365
magnolia tree
Yesterday I had a visit to the Master's Garden at St Cross. I found the white magnolia tree in full early bloom even shedding some of its flower petals on the ground.
And the sun shone and gave nice reflections of the wall and the tree in the pond.
See a close-up of the blossom in my second album today.
26th February 2026
26th Feb 26
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
290
photos
32
followers
29
following
77% complete
View this month »
275
276
277
278
279
280
281
282
Latest from all albums
277
278
279
7
280
281
8
282
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
25th February 2026 2:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
wall
,
magnolia
,
st cross
,
master's garden
Anne
ace
What a peaceful scene, great capture
February 26th, 2026
Babs
ace
What a peaceful place.
February 26th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close