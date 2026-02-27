Sign up
283 / 365
meet Otto
On my trip to St Cross this week, I took a stroll around the back into the water meadows where I met this friendly dog and his owner having a break from their walk.
27th February 2026
27th Feb 26
Hazel
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
Tags
dog
,
otto
,
friendly
,
st cross
,
water meadows
Beverley
ace
Adorable…a loving gentle look…
February 27th, 2026
Hazel
ace
@beverley365
He was indeed a lovely dog!
February 27th, 2026
He was indeed a lovely dog!