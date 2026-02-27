Previous
meet Otto by quietpurplehaze21
283 / 365

meet Otto

On my trip to St Cross this week, I took a stroll around the back into the water meadows where I met this friendly dog and his owner having a break from their walk.
27th February 2026 27th Feb 26

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
77% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Adorable…a loving gentle look…
February 27th, 2026  
Hazel ace
@beverley365

He was indeed a lovely dog!
February 27th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact