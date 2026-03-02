Sign up
Previous
286 / 365
a view to the South Downs
…at the entrance to West Dean Gardens
Not many flowers yet in bloom, thus a good reason for another visit soon. We took the country route there and found road closures upon road closures. Lunch of venison, pheasant and partridge pie with cavolo nero and carrot/swede mash was welcome!
2nd March 2026
2nd Mar 26
Tags
green
,
sky
,
blue
,
clouds
,
meadows
,
‘south
,
‘river
,
‘west
,
dean’.
,
downs’
,
lavant’
JackieR
ace
Leg us know when you're going, we'll meet you there!!!
March 2nd, 2026
Hazel
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Oh yes, of course, could be our next meet-up. Needs a little time for blossom to come out. A tad colder there than here I think!
March 2nd, 2026
