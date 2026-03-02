Previous
a view to the South Downs by quietpurplehaze21
286 / 365

a view to the South Downs

…at the entrance to West Dean Gardens

Not many flowers yet in bloom, thus a good reason for another visit soon. We took the country route there and found road closures upon road closures. Lunch of venison, pheasant and partridge pie with cavolo nero and carrot/swede mash was welcome!
2nd March 2026 2nd Mar 26

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
JackieR ace
Leg us know when you're going, we'll meet you there!!!
March 2nd, 2026  
Hazel ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond

Oh yes, of course, could be our next meet-up. Needs a little time for blossom to come out. A tad colder there than here I think!
March 2nd, 2026  
