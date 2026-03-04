Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
288 / 365
the sky in the lily pond…
…at West Dean Gardens
It will also be good when the water lilies are in bloom!
4th March 2026
4th Mar 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
296
photos
32
followers
29
following
78% complete
View this month »
281
282
283
284
285
286
287
288
Latest from all albums
8
282
283
284
285
286
287
288
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
28th February 2026 12:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
reflections
,
clouds
,
pond
,
lilies
,
‘west
,
dean’
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close