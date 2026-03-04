Previous
the sky in the lily pond… by quietpurplehaze21
the sky in the lily pond…

…at West Dean Gardens

It will also be good when the water lilies are in bloom!
4th March 2026 4th Mar 26

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings.
