Previous
291 / 365
dancing fountains
...at Southsea Castle, which was built during the reign of Heny VIII in 1544 and now houses a restaurant, bar, gift shop and micro brewery, also available for hire for weddings - admission free
the lighthouse visible in my shot was built at the request of the Admiralty during restorations of the castle in the 1820s
8th March 2026
8th Mar 26
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
299
photos
32
followers
29
following
284
285
286
287
288
289
290
291
2
365
iPhone 12 mini
5th March 2026 12:42pm
b&w
,
fountains
,
mono
,
dancing fountains
,
southsea castle
