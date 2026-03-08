Previous
dancing fountains by quietpurplehaze21
dancing fountains

...at Southsea Castle, which was built during the reign of Heny VIII in 1544 and now houses a restaurant, bar, gift shop and micro brewery, also available for hire for weddings - admission free

the lighthouse visible in my shot was built at the request of the Admiralty during restorations of the castle in the 1820s

8th March 2026 8th Mar 26

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
