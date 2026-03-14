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a visitor by quietpurplehaze21
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a visitor

Today, Mr Maine Coon (aka Rollo) appeared on our deck in the sunshine. We remarked only a couple of days ago that we had missed him and wondered if he was OK.

He lives with his 'gandparents' in a neighbouring street but likes to drop by our garden from time to time.

He's always happy to have a little photoshoot with me, but seems disppointed that we do not invite him into the house.....

14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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Beverley ace
hes beautiful...
March 14th, 2026  
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