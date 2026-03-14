a visitor

Today, Mr Maine Coon (aka Rollo) appeared on our deck in the sunshine. We remarked only a couple of days ago that we had missed him and wondered if he was OK.



He lives with his 'gandparents' in a neighbouring street but likes to drop by our garden from time to time.



He's always happy to have a little photoshoot with me, but seems disppointed that we do not invite him into the house.....



