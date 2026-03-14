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297 / 365
a visitor
Today, Mr Maine Coon (aka Rollo) appeared on our deck in the sunshine. We remarked only a couple of days ago that we had missed him and wondered if he was OK.
He lives with his 'gandparents' in a neighbouring street but likes to drop by our garden from time to time.
He's always happy to have a little photoshoot with me, but seems disppointed that we do not invite him into the house.....
14th March 2026
14th Mar 26
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Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M6
Taken
14th March 2026 3:02pm
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cat
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rollo
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mr maine coon
Beverley
ace
hes beautiful...
March 14th, 2026
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