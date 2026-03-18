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Twins
A series of pictures at an exhibition of the work of Yinka Shonibare CBE RA (1962 - ) at The Arc, Winchester.
Silkscreen prints with gold leaf on paper....
https://artcollection.dcms.gov.uk/artwork/18828/
18th March 2026
18th Mar 26
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Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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Photo Details
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9
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3
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365
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iPhone 12 mini
Taken
19th February 2026 10:53am
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twins
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winchester
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yinka shonibare
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the arc
Anne
ace
Interesting set of pictures. Good catch Hazel
March 18th, 2026
Babs
ace
Beautiful artwork
March 18th, 2026
narayani
ace
Interesting work
March 18th, 2026
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