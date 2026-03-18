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Twins by quietpurplehaze21
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Twins

A series of pictures at an exhibition of the work of Yinka Shonibare CBE RA (1962 - ) at The Arc, Winchester.

Silkscreen prints with gold leaf on paper....

https://artcollection.dcms.gov.uk/artwork/18828/
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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Photo Details

Anne ace
Interesting set of pictures. Good catch Hazel
March 18th, 2026  
Babs ace
Beautiful artwork
March 18th, 2026  
narayani ace
Interesting work
March 18th, 2026  
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