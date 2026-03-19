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302 / 365
in a corner...
... of our garden
19th March 2026
19th Mar 26
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Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
310
photos
34
followers
32
following
82% complete
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Photo Details
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2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
19th March 2026 5:09pm
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red
,
rock
,
tulips
,
garden
,
in our garden
Beverley
ace
very alert & pretty...
March 19th, 2026
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