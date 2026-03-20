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303 / 365
mimosa in a pot
- at the garden centre
20th March 2026
20th Mar 26
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Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
2nd March 2026 2:37pm
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pot
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mimosa
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centre’
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‘garden
Beverley
ace
gosh this beautiful... mimosa is so beautiful
March 20th, 2026
Hazel
ace
@beverley365
Beverley, your beautiful comment is making me smile, thank you!
March 20th, 2026
Babs
ace
Lovely bold colour.
March 20th, 2026
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Beverley, your beautiful comment is making me smile, thank you!