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Exbury Gardens in the springtime by quietpurplehaze21
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Exbury Gardens in the springtime

We had a lovely outing earlier in March: breakfast on arrival, a walk around the garden and woods and ice cream before leaving for home!!

21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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Photo Details

ByBri ace
A beautiful collage, I especially like the waterfall top right..
March 21st, 2026  
narayani ace
Beautiful collage. I also like the waterfall 😊
March 21st, 2026  
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