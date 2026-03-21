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Exbury Gardens in the springtime
We had a lovely outing earlier in March: breakfast on arrival, a walk around the garden and woods and ice cream before leaving for home!!
21st March 2026
21st Mar 26
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Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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daffodils
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waterfall
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pond
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exbury gardens
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beaulieu river
ByBri
ace
A beautiful collage, I especially like the waterfall top right..
March 21st, 2026
narayani
ace
Beautiful collage. I also like the waterfall 😊
March 21st, 2026
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