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duo of Canada geese… by quietpurplehaze21
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duo of Canada geese…

…on Heath Pond
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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Beverley ace
simply being... calm & relaxed beauties...
March 22nd, 2026  
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