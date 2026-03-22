Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
305 / 365
duo of Canada geese…
…on Heath Pond
22nd March 2026
22nd Mar 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
313
photos
33
followers
32
following
83% complete
View this month »
298
299
300
301
302
303
304
305
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
18th March 2026 10:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
geese
,
‘canada
,
geese’
,
‘heath
,
pond’
Beverley
ace
simply being... calm & relaxed beauties...
March 22nd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close