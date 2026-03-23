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this road floods at each tide by quietpurplehaze21
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this road floods at each tide

We are at Bosham ( say Bozzum ) where at high tide it’s not possible to take a stroll at sea/ground level but there is a helpful elevated walkway.
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow they ain't kidding
March 23rd, 2026  
Dianne ace
Certainly the sign is correct! Enjoy exploring.
March 23rd, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
That road is very flooded!
March 23rd, 2026  
Beverley ace
beautiful sun glistening on the water... lovely shot
March 23rd, 2026  
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