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306 / 365
this road floods at each tide
We are at Bosham ( say Bozzum ) where at high tide it’s not possible to take a stroll at sea/ground level but there is a helpful elevated walkway.
23rd March 2026
23rd Mar 26
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Hazel
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@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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365
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iPhone 12 mini
Taken
23rd March 2026 1:07pm
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KoalaGardens🐨
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wow they ain't kidding
March 23rd, 2026
Dianne
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Certainly the sign is correct! Enjoy exploring.
March 23rd, 2026
Pat Knowles
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That road is very flooded!
March 23rd, 2026
Beverley
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beautiful sun glistening on the water... lovely shot
March 23rd, 2026
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