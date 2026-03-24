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307 / 365
a swathe of daffodils
- blooming still in Hilliers Gardens
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
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Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
316
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Photo Details
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5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
20th March 2026 1:54pm
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