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Some local info at Bosham
I am intrigued that legend has it that King Canute tried to stop the waves here.
And also to know that King Harold set off to battle from Bosham. Must have a look in the church…
25th March 2026
25th Mar 26
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Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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365
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iPhone 12 mini
Taken
24th March 2026 10:31am
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