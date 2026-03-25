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Some local info at Bosham by quietpurplehaze21
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Some local info at Bosham

I am intrigued that legend has it that King Canute tried to stop the waves here.
And also to know that King Harold set off to battle from Bosham. Must have a look in the church…
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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