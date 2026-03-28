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Previous
311 / 365
a different point of view
This is posted for any 365 friends who have seen my photos of the flood warnings about the tides at the village of Bosham.
It was taken a couple or so years ago: we are walking across the bay on the causeway at low tide, taking photos and keeping an eye out .
Any car parked in front of the houses and wall will be at least partially submerged in the flood at high tide if their owners do not move them.
Bosham has 2 high tides and 2 low tides each lunar day which I think keeps the inhabitants on their toes.
No wonder legend has it that King Canute tried to tame the waves here!
A shot of the church, seen here behind the houses, is in my other album.
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
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Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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365
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Taken
18th August 2024 1:20pm
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cars
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JackieR
ace
Fabulous view of Bosham Hoe
It's my ambition to see a floating car. I do know two people who wrote off their cars at Bosham's quay at high tide!!
March 28th, 2026
Hazel
ace
I'm glad you wrote about the written-off cars, Jackie - just in case anyone thinks I am telling a tall story!
March 28th, 2026
Barb
ace
Lovely long view!
March 28th, 2026
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It's my ambition to see a floating car. I do know two people who wrote off their cars at Bosham's quay at high tide!!