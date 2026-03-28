a different point of view

This is posted for any 365 friends who have seen my photos of the flood warnings about the tides at the village of Bosham.



It was taken a couple or so years ago: we are walking across the bay on the causeway at low tide, taking photos and keeping an eye out .



Any car parked in front of the houses and wall will be at least partially submerged in the flood at high tide if their owners do not move them.



Bosham has 2 high tides and 2 low tides each lunar day which I think keeps the inhabitants on their toes.



No wonder legend has it that King Canute tried to tame the waves here!



A shot of the church, seen here behind the houses, is in my other album.