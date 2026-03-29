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crocus in the garden by quietpurplehaze21
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crocus in the garden

one of the first, in a pot, taken at the beginning of this month
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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narayani ace
This is beautiful!
March 29th, 2026  
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