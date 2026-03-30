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313 / 365
looking at the spring flowers…
…at Hinton Ampner (National Trust)
30th March 2026
30th Mar 26
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Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
325
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Album
365
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DSC-RX100M6
Taken
4th March 2026 11:10am
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