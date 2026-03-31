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the little church at Hinton Ampner
I like the row of daffodils heralding spring.
31st March 2026
31st Mar 26
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Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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365
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DSC-RX100M6
Taken
4th March 2026 12:06pm
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Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
We visited there last year! Lovely little church in the grounds of the house.
March 31st, 2026
Hazel
ace
@casablanca
Good you liked it - I have lost count of the visits we have made as it's so close to us!
March 31st, 2026
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Good you liked it - I have lost count of the visits we have made as it's so close to us!