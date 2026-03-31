xxX for Clare Xxx

I keep a photo of our daughter in our living room in her memory and have managed to have fresh flowers, or perhaps ornamental leaves and grasses in winter, in a small vase nearby.



One or two of my 'old' orchids are now re-blooming: the flowers have become smaller and smaller after several years! Hence, this pink one by her photo too.



Her bedroom at home before leaving for university has become an upstairs sitting room, which is where I also have my computer and am typing. In the front garden Ray has planted a deep pink flowering hawthorn and a spindle tree with pink/orange autumn berries. The pink references her beloved silversmithing enterprise which she called 'Rose Madder'.



My photography has been, and is, crucial for me in coping with our loss - nearly four years ago now.



Always remembered.....