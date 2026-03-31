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xxX for Clare Xxx by quietpurplehaze21
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xxX for Clare Xxx

I keep a photo of our daughter in our living room in her memory and have managed to have fresh flowers, or perhaps ornamental leaves and grasses in winter, in a small vase nearby.

One or two of my 'old' orchids are now re-blooming: the flowers have become smaller and smaller after several years! Hence, this pink one by her photo too.

Her bedroom at home before leaving for university has become an upstairs sitting room, which is where I also have my computer and am typing. In the front garden Ray has planted a deep pink flowering hawthorn and a spindle tree with pink/orange autumn berries. The pink references her beloved silversmithing enterprise which she called 'Rose Madder'.

My photography has been, and is, crucial for me in coping with our loss - nearly four years ago now.

Always remembered.....
2nd April 2026 2nd Apr 26

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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Suzanne ace
Thoughts winging your way!
March 31st, 2026  
JackieR ace
❤️
March 31st, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
A poignant photo and narrative Haze.
Your 365 family and photography friends send love and best wishes to both Ray and yourself. x
Photography as a way of coping is good for you 💕📷
March 31st, 2026  
Anne ace
Such a special photo and narrative Hazel. Thank you for sharing Clare with us.
March 31st, 2026  
Babs ace
A lovely memory of your beautiful daughter.
March 31st, 2026  
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