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320 / 365
too big for their boots
Ray planted these orange double tulips in the front garden. They looked beautiful until Storm Dave
(or the remnants of it) blew through, toppling over their too large heads.
So I cut a few and brought them to a vase indoors with some foliage.
6th April 2026
6th Apr 26
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Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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Photo Details
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1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
4th April 2026 5:30pm
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green
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orange
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tulips
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double
,
foliage
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storm-dave
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