Previous
too big for their boots by quietpurplehaze21
320 / 365

too big for their boots

Ray planted these orange double tulips in the front garden. They looked beautiful until Storm Dave
(or the remnants of it) blew through, toppling over their too large heads.

So I cut a few and brought them to a vase indoors with some foliage.
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
87% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact