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Easter Monday sunrise by quietpurplehaze21
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Easter Monday sunrise

Tired after a mainly sleepless night, I got up early - and from the sitting room window, I saw this sunrise.

(I caught up on sleeps during the day and was happy to have seen this drama.)
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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