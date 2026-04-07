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Easter Monday sunrise
Tired after a mainly sleepless night, I got up early - and from the sitting room window, I saw this sunrise.
(I caught up on sleeps during the day and was happy to have seen this drama.)
7th April 2026
7th Apr 26
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Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M6
Taken
6th April 2026 5:21am
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