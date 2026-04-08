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Houghton Lodge by quietpurplehaze21
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Houghton Lodge

We visited this house yesterday, in sunny weather with a light breeze. The gardens are coming to life with swans on the river, alpacas and Hebridean sheep in the paddock, and the eatery serves delicious fayre!
8th April 2026 8th Apr 26

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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narayani ace
Love the chimneys
April 8th, 2026  
Dianne ace
Such interesting architecture. Sounds like a lovely place to visit.
April 8th, 2026  
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