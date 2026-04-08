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Houghton Lodge
We visited this house yesterday, in sunny weather with a light breeze. The gardens are coming to life with swans on the river, alpacas and Hebridean sheep in the paddock, and the eatery serves delicious fayre!
8th April 2026
8th Apr 26
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Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
7th April 2026 11:56am
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house
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lawns
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houghton-lodge
narayani
ace
Love the chimneys
April 8th, 2026
Dianne
ace
Such interesting architecture. Sounds like a lovely place to visit.
April 8th, 2026
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