Previous
Next
a greylag goose at Heath Pond by quietpurplehaze21
326 / 365

a greylag goose at Heath Pond

Just watching us as we walked along a wooden walkway across part of the water.
12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
89% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

narayani ace
Love the pink feet 😄
April 14th, 2026  
Hazel ace
@narayani

A shame the beak is orange!!
April 14th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact