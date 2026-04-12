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326 / 365
a greylag goose at Heath Pond
Just watching us as we walked along a wooden walkway across part of the water.
12th April 2026
12th Apr 26
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Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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greylag
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narayani
ace
Love the pink feet 😄
April 14th, 2026
Hazel
ace
@narayani
A shame the beak is orange!!
April 14th, 2026
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A shame the beak is orange!!