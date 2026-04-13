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Previous
326 / 365
in our garden...
...the first bloom on the tree peony
13th April 2026
13th Apr 26
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Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
344
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33
followers
30
following
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Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
11th April 2026 4:51pm
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tree
,
yellow
,
bloom
,
first
,
peony
,
tree-peony
narayani
ace
How gorgeous!
April 13th, 2026
Babs
ace
So pretty
April 13th, 2026
Dianne
ace
It’s very sweet
April 13th, 2026
Beverley
ace
very beautiful...
April 13th, 2026
Merrelyn
ace
Lovely
April 13th, 2026
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