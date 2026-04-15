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in the bluebell woods by quietpurplehaze21
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in the bluebell woods

- barely a space left in the car park but the woods were quiet, peaceful and almost deserted
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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