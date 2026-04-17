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tulip family by quietpurplehaze21
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tulip family

We were amazed to find one large and a few small tulips on one stem.

But when Ray found and checked the packet details, that is how these yellow tulips are supposed to grow.

Pretty anyway.....
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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