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332 / 365
hug-a-tree
in the bluebell woods
18th April 2026
18th Apr 26
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Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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Photo Details
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4
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1
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365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
14th April 2026 11:30am
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tree
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hug
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woods
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selfie
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bluebell
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micheldever
julia
ace
Lovely shot with the bluebells in the background.
April 18th, 2026
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