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hug-a-tree by quietpurplehaze21
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hug-a-tree

in the bluebell woods
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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julia ace
Lovely shot with the bluebells in the background.
April 18th, 2026  
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