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orange with dewdrops by quietpurplehaze21
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orange with dewdrops

tulips in abundance in the garden
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Oooh! Makes me wish I was very very tiny and could dive into the middle.....
April 19th, 2026  
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