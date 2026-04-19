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orange with dewdrops
tulips in abundance in the garden
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
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Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
356
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Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
13th April 2026 3:04pm
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orange
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tulip
,
garden
,
dewdrops
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Oooh! Makes me wish I was very very tiny and could dive into the middle.....
April 19th, 2026
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