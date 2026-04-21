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a walk up the hill by quietpurplehaze21
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a walk up the hill

This is where the signpost in yesterday's post is pointing. The path is narrow and I guess the scent rather overpowering!

no hay camino; se hace camino al andar
there is no path; the path is made by walking

Antonio Machado
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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narayani ace
What a lovely image!
April 21st, 2026  
Hazel ace
@narayani

Thank you - taken wth my iPhone!
April 21st, 2026  
Dianne ace
Gorgeous leading lines through the gold.
April 21st, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Glorious but yes, powerful scent there if you walk right through it! I would need my antihistamine and inhaler!
April 21st, 2026  
JackieR ace
A beautiful scene hazel! I can feel my eyes watering with the pollen!!!
April 21st, 2026  
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