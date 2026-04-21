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335 / 365
a walk up the hill
This is where the signpost in yesterday's post is pointing. The path is narrow and I guess the scent rather overpowering!
no hay camino; se hace camino al andar
there is no path; the path is made by walking
Antonio Machado
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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Photo Details
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5
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2
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365
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iPhone 12 mini
Taken
18th April 2026 9:42am
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walk
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hill
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path
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oilseed-rape
narayani
ace
What a lovely image!
April 21st, 2026
Hazel
ace
@narayani
Thank you - taken wth my iPhone!
April 21st, 2026
Dianne
ace
Gorgeous leading lines through the gold.
April 21st, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Glorious but yes, powerful scent there if you walk right through it! I would need my antihistamine and inhaler!
April 21st, 2026
JackieR
ace
A beautiful scene hazel! I can feel my eyes watering with the pollen!!!
April 21st, 2026
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Thank you - taken wth my iPhone!