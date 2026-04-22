Previous
St Hubert's, Idsworth by quietpurplehaze21
336 / 365

St Hubert's, Idsworth

the little church
up on the hill
in the south downs

I am often drawn back to this place of peace and beauty.
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
92% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
a beautiful peaceful walk to a very pretty church...
April 22nd, 2026  
JackieR ace
Splendid in its isolation. Did you visit Bumble Bee cafe perchance???
April 22nd, 2026  
Hazel ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond

No, that's new to me. We had breakfast first at The Old Forge Café in Hambledon.
April 22nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact