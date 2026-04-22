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336 / 365
St Hubert's, Idsworth
the little church
up on the hill
in the south downs
I am often drawn back to this place of peace and beauty.
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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Album
365
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DSC-RX100M6
Taken
21st April 2026 11:09am
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hill
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idsworth
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st-hubert's
Beverley
ace
a beautiful peaceful walk to a very pretty church...
April 22nd, 2026
JackieR
ace
Splendid in its isolation. Did you visit Bumble Bee cafe perchance???
April 22nd, 2026
Hazel
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
No, that's new to me. We had breakfast first at The Old Forge Café in Hambledon.
April 22nd, 2026
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No, that's new to me. We had breakfast first at The Old Forge Café in Hambledon.