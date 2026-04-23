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bluebells around the little church by quietpurplehaze21
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bluebells around the little church

St Hubert's Church, which is Grade 1 listed, was built in the 9th Century to serve a Saxon settlement. It sits in a field up on a hill in the Idsworth Valley in the South Downs Natural Park.

The church, simple and beautiful, together with its surroundings, has an aura of calm - mystery even.

23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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Beverley ace
I like this pov... very pretty
April 23rd, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
So pretty and nice with the fence and bluebells
April 23rd, 2026  
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