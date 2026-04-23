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bluebells around the little church
St Hubert's Church, which is Grade 1 listed, was built in the 9th Century to serve a Saxon settlement. It sits in a field up on a hill in the Idsworth Valley in the South Downs Natural Park.
The church, simple and beautiful, together with its surroundings, has an aura of calm - mystery even.
23rd April 2026
23rd Apr 26
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Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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365
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DSC-RX100M6
Taken
21st April 2026 11:19am
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Beverley
ace
I like this pov... very pretty
April 23rd, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
So pretty and nice with the fence and bluebells
April 23rd, 2026
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