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St Hubert's church
the brick and flint porch
24th April 2026
24th Apr 26
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Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
364
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365
Camera
DSC-RX100M6
Taken
21st April 2026 11:22am
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