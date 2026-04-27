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Heale House
This past week we had a trip to Heale House and Gardens. The location is deep in the Wiltshire countryside; the gardens are green and beautiful with the River Avon running through here and there.
A delightful and peaceful place to visit.
27th April 2026
27th Apr 26
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Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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Babs
ace
Looks like an interesting place to visit
April 27th, 2026
narayani
ace
Lovely looking building
April 27th, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I have not heard of this one, what a gorgeous looking place
April 27th, 2026
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