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meeting strangers: Rachael by quietpurplehaze21
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meeting strangers: Rachael

On a recent visit to The Arc, we found Rachael, on the second floor, taking her turn as attendant to an exhibition of the work of four lady artists: The Colour Factory.

We were viewing their work on display when she came over to speak with us. I asked if she would participate in my strangers' portrait project.

I took a few shots, including one with her landscape of Glaisdale Rigg, on the North Yorkshire Moors, this scene having special significance for her with reference to her late husband.

Rachael's exhibits on the walls included some individual bird paintings, in addition to her landscapes. She likes walking in the countryside and nature is her favourite subject.

It could be said that painting is in Rachael's blood; her parents met while they were undertaking courses in art at college. In fact, her father, now 90 years old, after a career teaching art, lives and works in Scotland as a potter. He has also worked as a sculptor.

Thanking Rachael, we said our goodbyes with the hope we might meet again before the close of The Colour Factory exhibition.


"WE ALL START AS STRANGERS"


Rachael and the special landscape painting here:
https://flic.kr/p/2smjrbD
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What a wonderful meeting! Thrilling to meet the artist among their own work.
June 29th, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Nice shot and story!
June 29th, 2026  
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