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Previous
Photo 403
cool blue sky and soft white clouds
Thankfully, the heatwave has passed here in the south of England.
30th June 2026
30th Jun 26
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Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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365
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iPhone 12 mini
Taken
27th June 2026 8:34pm
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blue-sky
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heatwave
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white-clouds
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful looking sky.
June 30th, 2026
Phil Howcroft
ace
Beautiful clouds , it may return soon haze
June 30th, 2026
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