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Previous
Photo 404
a rose is a rose….
- one from the first flush and the second has started with new buds
1st July 2026
1st Jul 26
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Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
20th May 2026 6:17am
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macro
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first
,
rise
Anne
ace
Gorgeous rose Hazel and super shot of it
July 1st, 2026
narayani
ace
Beautiful image
July 1st, 2026
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