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a rose is a rose…. by quietpurplehaze21
Photo 404

a rose is a rose….

- one from the first flush and the second has started with new buds
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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Anne ace
Gorgeous rose Hazel and super shot of it
July 1st, 2026  
narayani ace
Beautiful image
July 1st, 2026  
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