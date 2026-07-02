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Previous
Photo 405
the pink ferry
It is believed the ferry began plying its trade across the River Hamble between Hamble and Warsash as early as 1493.
The ferry has always taken a maximum of 12 passengers. It was originally operated by a ferryman in a rowing boat and sometimes a passenger’s horse would have to swim along behind.
2nd July 2026
2nd Jul 26
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Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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Taken
1st July 2026 10:09am
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