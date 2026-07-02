Previous
the pink ferry by quietpurplehaze21
Photo 405

the pink ferry

It is believed the ferry began plying its trade across the River Hamble between Hamble and Warsash as early as 1493.

The ferry has always taken a maximum of 12 passengers. It was originally operated by a ferryman in a rowing boat and sometimes a passenger’s horse would have to swim along behind.
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
110% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact