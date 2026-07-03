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Previous
Photo 406
inula magnifica sonnenstrahl
I am always happy to see this plant re-appear each year in Centenary Border at Hilliers Gardens, looking as if it’s having yet another bad hair day….
3rd July 2026
3rd Jul 26
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Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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365
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iPhone 12 mini
Taken
2nd July 2026 1:09pm
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bad-hair
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inula
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narayani
ace
That’s wild!
July 3rd, 2026
Hazel
ace
@narayani
An exceptionally bad-hair, quite-windy day on this visit!
July 3rd, 2026
Beverley
ace
They are beautiful… bad hair days are relaxed days
July 3rd, 2026
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An exceptionally bad-hair, quite-windy day on this visit!