Previous
blowing in the breeze by quietpurplehaze21
Photo 407

blowing in the breeze

Ox-eye daisies in Centenary Border on our visit to Sir Harold Hillier Gardens. A July summer’s day, meeting a friend for coffee, a gentle walk, a light lunch and a look in the art exhibition.
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
111% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact