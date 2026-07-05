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meeting strangers: Paul by quietpurplehaze21
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meeting strangers: Paul

On our regular visits to Sir Harold Hillier Gardens we usually drop in to the exhibition space to see whatever is current. Slightly dismayed this time to find a notice: Exhibition Closing on the outside wall, we went inside for a quick visit.

I did view the beautiful pictures on display but, in view of the time available, decided to concentrate on buying a few greetings cards. Finding the same name on the rear of every card - Paul Sansome - told me this was a solo photographic exhibition.

Taking my choices to the desk, I wondered if it was the photographer himself on duty there. The lady sitting next to him indicated that it was, and Paul introduced her as his sister, Catherine.

A little chat about the cards, with Paul adding a few details about the photos, was very welcome. I soon found myself asking for a portrait for my strangers' project and I asked if he would stand by his picture Dorset Trees which had captured my imagination immediately I saw it.

Paul has been working as a photographer since 2003 and organises an exhibition annually in this space. Prior to this he pursued a career in computing; he obtained his first SLR, a Canon, when he was 30. Now, he explained, much of his work involves taking folk on photographic study tours all over the world.

Asked to specify locations, he said:
Iceland - India - Italy

Alphabetical order I said

Yes he replied.

Time was limited: Ray took, for my information, a photo of an article in Hampshire Life, reproduced on an exhibition wall. Reading it at home and learning about the wonderful success of Paul's photography I have found that Dorset Trees is just one of his photos to earn him a Photographer of the Year award.

With regard to interests outside his career, Paul will be watching the World Cup on TV - like many of us in England.


"WE ALL START AS STRANGERS"


flickr reference:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/150442566@N07/55373726835

5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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julia ace
Thats a great photo behind him..
July 5th, 2026  
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