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Previous
Photo 410
the Beam Pump House...
... waterwheel driven, stands on The River Rother at Woolbeding Gardens and used to pump water up to the house
7th July 2026
7th Jul 26
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Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M6
Taken
3rd July 2026 12:21pm
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