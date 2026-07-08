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Cedra by William Pye by quietpurplehaze21
Photo 411

Cedra by William Pye

Asked to replace a grand old cedar tree that had finally succumbed to the ravages of old age and had fallen in a storm, William Pye created this water feature at Woolbeding Gardens.

The water flowing continuously down the sculpture gives reflections of the area surrounding it.

It is sometimes possible to achieve a quirky selfie!
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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