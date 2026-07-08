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Previous
Photo 411
Cedra by William Pye
Asked to replace a grand old cedar tree that had finally succumbed to the ravages of old age and had fallen in a storm, William Pye created this water feature at Woolbeding Gardens.
The water flowing continuously down the sculpture gives reflections of the area surrounding it.
It is sometimes possible to achieve a quirky selfie!
8th July 2026
8th Jul 26
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Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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Album
365
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DSC-RX100M6
Taken
3rd July 2026 11:30am
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