open and closed

We did not see The Glasshouse at Woolbeding open this time but we have been fortunate to witness it twice.
It opens automatically taking 4 minutes to complete and is triggered by temperature.
The cost is 'eye-watering', none of it borne by the National Trust:
"Since its foundation in 1965 by the late Simon Sainsbury,( who lived in the house) The Monument Trust has given over £20m to the National Trust for nearly twenty of its houses, collections, parks and gardens.
The value of the final legacy grant to the Woolbeding Charity, to cover the cost of the design, construction, planting and maintenance of the new Glasshouse and Silk Route garden was almost £11m.
This legacy allows The Woolbeding Charity to own and operate the Glasshouse, so that, with the kind agreement of the National Trust, it can be open to the public as a last great contribution to the nation’s heritage."