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Previous
Photo 415
a selfie...
...taken in the water flowing down Cedra, Wiliam Pye's wonderful water feature at Woolbeding
- hopefully you can recognise me as I am wearing some purple
12th July 2026
12th Jul 26
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Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
12th July 2019 1:51pm
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selfie
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woolbeding
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cedra
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I love that!
July 12th, 2026
Hazel
ace
@casablanca
You are too kind, Casa! Loading up I find this was taken exactly 7 years ago to the day. Bizarre!
July 12th, 2026
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You are too kind, Casa! Loading up I find this was taken exactly 7 years ago to the day. Bizarre!