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a selfie... by quietpurplehaze21
Photo 415

a selfie...

...taken in the water flowing down Cedra, Wiliam Pye's wonderful water feature at Woolbeding

- hopefully you can recognise me as I am wearing some purple
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I love that!
July 12th, 2026  
Hazel ace
@casablanca

You are too kind, Casa! Loading up I find this was taken exactly 7 years ago to the day. Bizarre!
July 12th, 2026  
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