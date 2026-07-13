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Previous
Photo 416
blooming brightly in Woolbeding Gardens
- where there is a series of differently themed garden rooms
13th July 2026
13th Jul 26
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Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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Photo Details
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4
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Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M6
Taken
3rd July 2026 11:52am
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orange
,
lily
,
woolbeding
,
garden-rooms
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
What a lush two tone orange
July 13th, 2026
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